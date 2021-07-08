Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India series

Sri Lankan batting coach Grant Flower has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the series against India. The news comes 48 hours after the squad arrived from England and are set to face the Men in Blue in less than a week.

Recently, seven members - three cricketers and four management staff members - of the England squad, had tested positive for coronavirus, the England and Wales Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Batting coach Flower has been isolated from the rest of the squad which is undergoing hard quarantine on arrival.

"Batting Coach of the Sri Lanka National Team Grant Flower has tested positive for COVID-19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

"He was found to be positive during a PCR test carried out on him today when Flower showed mild symptoms of the disease.

"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members (players and coaches) who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," it further stated.

The SLC said Flower is "now undergoing due medical protocols."

The limited-over series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13.