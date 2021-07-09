Revealed: This is the whopping amount Sri Lankan cricket board will get from India series

Team India, under captain Shikhar Dhawan, will be touring Sri Lanka after a gap of four years and it has come at the perfect time for the island's cricket board.

The Sri Lankan board has been marred with many crises like financial, player contracts, and bio-bubble breaches. However, the series against India will help the board financially.

Shami Silva, the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has revealed that the cricket board will earn around $12 million for hosting Team India for six matches (three ODIs, and three T20Is). In terms of Indian rupees, the amount converts into a whopping 89.9 crore INR.

"We had initially finalised to host three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian Cricket Board, we managed to increase the matches to six which will enable us to raise an additional $6 million in revenue. SLC will be able to provide a large income to the country with Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa’s vision of building a strong economy through Sports," Silva told dailynews.lk.

Silva went on to add that the cricket board missed out on several scheduled tours due to COVID-19, however, ensured that no player's salary was affected by it.

"We missed out on several tours as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we did not reduce the monthly salaries and allowances of our cricketers. None of their facilities were deducted either. In the face of this situation, the cricketers should give out their best display to the country," Silva pointed out.

The 3-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will kick off on July 13.