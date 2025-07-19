The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to boycott the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dhaka, as the future of the Asia Cup 2025 hangs in the balance. According to several media reports, BCCI officials have informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of their absence from the meeting. This comes after both India and Bangladesh are going through diplomatic turmoil.

Asia Cup 2025 in limbo?

“The BCCI has clearly communicated its stance to both the ACC and Chairman Naqvi. They've also personally requested a change in venue, but there has been no response so far,” a source told India Today.

The ACC meeting is scheduled for July 2025, with Asia Cup hosting primarily on the table. With diplomatic relations between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh at an all-time low, the former could pull out of the tournament. The latest move to drop out of the meeting has hinted at India’s boycott of the tournament, where it is the host. Although India are the host as agreed previously, the entire tournament will be played in the UAE, with Pakistan reluctant to travel to India.

However, that possibility could be brought to an end if India pulls out of the tournament, as the majority of the business could take a hit. ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is said to be adamant about holding the meeting in Dhaka.

What happens if India pulls out?

In case India pulls out of the tournament, then it is unlikely that the Asia Cup will move ahead. India’s absence will affect the marketing side and will significantly lead to a drop in revenue, as the team has a huge fan following in the UAE. Lack of fans and Television Rating Program (TRP) will also impact the broadcasters, as India brings a huge fan following.