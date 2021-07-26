Cricket: BCCI announces replacements for injured players ahead of the England series

BCCI on Monday affirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the injured players. Both Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are right now with the limited-overs side in Sri Lanka, will travel to England to join the Test squad for the Test series against England.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," the statement read.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England."

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," said BCCI in a press release.

The Indian cricket board additionally mentioned Shubman Gill's fitness status. Shubman has been ruled out of the five-match Test series beginning on August 4 because of a strain injury on his leg in the World Test Championship final.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," BCCI said.

Rishabh Pant has recuperated from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has joined the team back and has started his preparations for the impending Test series.

Additionally, Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran have finished their self-quarantine in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

India squad for England Tests: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (bad habit chief), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-manager), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-guardian), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav