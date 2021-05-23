Cricket- BAN vs SL, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first ODI?

Cricket- BAN vs SL: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first ODI? Photograph:( AFP )
Shakib-Al Hasan joining his team will provide a much-needed boost to Tamim Iqbal and Co. after losing the Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to kick off the three-match ODI series after concluding the two-match Test series. All these matches will take place at Bangladesh's Shere Bangla Stadium. Shakib-Al Hasan joining his team will provide a much-needed boost to Tamim Iqbal and Co. after losing the Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Mustafizur Rahaman's return too will bolster the team's bowling attack. New Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera will miss the services of former captain Dimuth Karunaratne as he was dropped. However, he will rely on Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga and Isuru Udana, who will play a vital role in their team's success.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday (May 23). The toss will take place at 12:00 AM IST.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not have a live telecast in India.
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI can be streamed live on FanCode App.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/WK), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando