Cricket- BAN vs SL, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka first ODI?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to kick off the three-match ODI series after concluding the two-match Test series. All these matches will take place at Bangladesh's Shere Bangla Stadium. Shakib-Al Hasan joining his team will provide a much-needed boost to Tamim Iqbal and Co. after losing the Test series 1-0 against Sri Lanka. Mustafizur Rahaman's return too will bolster the team's bowling attack. New Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera will miss the services of former captain Dimuth Karunaratne as he was dropped. However, he will rely on Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga and Isuru Udana, who will play a vital role in their team's success.

Here's all you need to know about the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

When and what time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday (May 23). The toss will take place at 12:00 AM IST.

Which channel will telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not have a live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI can be streamed live on FanCode App.

What are the squads for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/WK), Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando