/CA offers AUS$12M to keep Pat Cummins committed to international cricket – Report

Cricket Australia (CA) has reportedly made an offer to pace veteran and ODI captain Pat Cummins that 'he cannot refuse.’ Per the latest report, the CA is ready to break the bank (for Cummins) to lock his services and commitment for the national team amid growing pull and pressure from the T20-based franchise market. Cummins is said to have been offered a lucrative AUS $4m (INR 22 crore) deal annually for three years (running through 2029), making it a bumper AUS $12m (INR 66 crore) overall, with CA aiming to preserve their best players fit and available for the international calendar.

Per a report by the Australian Outlet, The Age, Cummins could earn nearly AUS$12m at least until 2029, when his central contract runs out. The proposed extension would reportedly increase Cummins’ annual salary by around $1m. With Australia set to play potentially 21 Tests in the next 12 months, starting with the two-match series against Bangladesh at home in August, locking in Cummins’ services would help them chase more WTC titles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Cummins is not the only one likely to be offered this bumper package, with several all-format players, including Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green, also among those included. Moreover, Cummins’ proposed contract would likely include more guaranteed money regardless of how much cricket he plays. Also, by the time this offer expires in 2029, Cummins will be 36 years old.

Has IPL, franchise cricket, pressurised CA?

CA’s head of cricket, James Allsopp, also admitted that the governing body was facing tremendous pressure from the IPL and other franchise-based T20 leagues to protect their all-format players from falling into the league cricket trap.



“It is a really tricky balancing act. One thing we do know is that the market pressure is coming at the players who drive the most commercial value,” Allsopp said. “Your multi-format players like Pat, Josh [Hazlewood] and Trav (Head), there’s a lot of demand for those players. So ensuring they remain committed to Australian cricket is a really big priority.”



Aware and worried about the amount of money involved and possibly on offer for the all-format players, who bring viewers and increases engagement, Allsopp said, “There’s a world now, where they can jump on the franchise circuit and make a really good living away from Australian cricket, or even away from our BBL, and that’s not going to be in the best interests of Australian cricket.”

