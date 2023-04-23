Cricket Australia honour Sachin on his 50th birthday, SCG unveils gates named after Tendulkar and Lara

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the gates, situated between the members pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand, are the ones visiting players will take to access the field.

Cricket Australia and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) have honoured Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday after they named the gates of the cricket stadium after him and the former West Indies great Brian Lara. Sachin, who turned 50 on Monday had a stellar track record at the venue while scoring his first double hundred at the venue in 1993. With this honour, Tendulkar and Lara join Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris, all New South Wales (and Australia) legends in being honoured thus at the iconic SCG.

Speaking on the special honour, Tendulkar said he was fond of the memories he had at the venue over the years. Tendulkar had an average of 157 at the SCG, scoring 785 runs in five Tests over the years with three centuries, including the memorable 241 not out in January 2004.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," Tendulkar said in the statement.

"I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian."

Lara on the other hand spoke of the memories including his 277-run knock at the venue in January 1993. He totalled 384 runs at the ground in four Tests overall and is regarded as one of the greatest players in the game.

Lara said, "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."

On Saturday, Mumbai Indians (MI) held special celebrations to celebrate Sachin’s 50th birthday as more than 30000 masks were distributed to the fans. While a special cake-cutting ceremony also took place at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday during the match against Punjab Kings.

