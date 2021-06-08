Cricket Australia added six additional names, including Dan Christian, to the preliminary squad for the limited-overs visit through the West Indies and Bangladesh. Ashton Turner, Wes Agar, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, and Ben McDermott are the other five new players remembered for the rundown.

Australia prior named a 23-man fundamental squad in May for the West Indies visit, where they will play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. A similar squad is set to visit Bangladesh, and Australia has now added six players to the squad.

The National Selection Panel has added Ben McDermott, Dan Christian, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar and Nathan Ellis to the preliminary list of players for the Qantas Australian men’s white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



"We are delighted to recall Ben, Dan, Cameron, Ashton, Wes, and Nathan onto the preliminary list of players for the scheduled Qantas Australian men's tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh" - Trevor Hohns said

"CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff, and officials is a top priority, and never more so than during the Covid-19 pandemic given the extraordinary challenges it has placed upon international athletes and sporting teams" - he added.

Cricket Australia uncovered that six new names have been added after conversations remembering the mental well-being of the players.

In a statement released by CA, the Australian board said: "The six additions to the Qantas Australian men's squad follow discussions with players selected in the initial preliminary list for the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. During the course of those discussions, it has become clear that recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and hard quarantine, have had an impact on the health and well-being of some players and their families."

38-year-old Dan Christian last played for Australia in 2017 in a T20I game against India. Dan Christian has been compensated for his steady exhibitions in the Big Bash, where he had a significant impact in the 2020-21 BBL season, managing the Sydney Sixers to consecutive titles. The veteran all-rounder was likewise remunerated with an agreement in the IPL 2021, where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore before the competition was suspended inconclusively.

Dan Christian should be essential for the 2021 T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire. However, the all-rounder will currently get back from the UK this week to begin his quarantine ahead series against West Indies.

Ben McDermott has included in 12 T20Is for Australia and despite the fact that he is yet to make an imprint in the global circuit, his T20 certifications 1660 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of 130.70 have dazzled the Australian selectors.

"Ben is a proven match-winner and powerful striker of the ball, particularly in the T20 format, and we believe that, at 26, his best cricket is still ahead of him.

Australia will leave for the West Indies in late June, where they will play five T20Is in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados.

