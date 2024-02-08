Covid hits Australia camp ahead of West Indies T20Is, captain Marsh to play despite testing positive – CA

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first T20I against West Indies in Hobart on Friday (Feb 9) but will still lead the side on the ground in line with safety protocols, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement. The newly-appointed captain will use a separate dressing room and maintain distance from everyone on the field.

Meanwhile, this decision from the CA has come in the wake of other Australian cricketers being allowed to play despite coming in contact with the virus.

The Australian duo of keeper-batter Josh Inglis and all-rounder Cameron Green also took the field after testing positive for COVID-19. Besides, head coach Andrew McDonald also fell victim to this still-spreading virus, which once sent everyone worldwide into a complete shutdown.

Australia eye to end home season on top

After beating Pakistan in home Tests and clean-sweeping West Indies in the three-match ODIs, Australia will aim to wrap their summer schedule on a high by standing tall in the shortest format.

Though Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc continue to rest following the Test series (against WI) that ended 1-1, Australia will field a relatively experienced side for the T20I series starting in Hobart.

With Steve Smith also rested, Australia brought back hard-hitting all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, with experienced campaigner Matthew Wade returning to the scheme of things.

With five all-rounders, including captain Marsh, who will likely bat at his favourite position at number three, Australia will have a star-studded XI to open proceedings in the T20Is with one eye on the T20 World Cup later (in June in the Caribbean and the USA).

Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood will consist of the pace attack, while Adam Zampa is picked as the lone spinner.

Australia vs West Indies T20I schedule –