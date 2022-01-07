'Corona fascism': He is in a dirty immigration hotel with bugs, Djokovic's mother on Australian detention

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been detained in a hotel after he failed to produce required papers for entry into Australia. He is being hauled up at a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

The world's no-1 tennis player was denied entry by authorities as wasn't vaccinated. Djokovic was set to take part in the Australian Open as he landed at Melbourne's Tullamarine airport on Wednesday.

Djokovic is reportedly being held at Park Hotel in Melbourne. Djokovic's mother Dijana alleged that his "accommodation is terrible" and he is being put in a "small, immigration hotel with bugs"

"It's all dirty, the food is terrible," Dijana said as even as Djokovic's wife thanked supporters amid the vaccine row.

Djokovic's father alleged his son was a victim of a "political witch hunt" and "corona fascism".

Djokovic's mother said the tennis ace is having trouble sleeping and he is not been given a chance to move to a "better hotel" or a "rented house".

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared that the whole country was backing the tennis star as he added that "authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world's best tennis player ends as soon as possible."

The Serbian government said, "Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant" amid an escalating diplomatic row with Australia.

There were also protests outside the hotel where Djokovic is being detained as police moved to clear the area.

Djokovic appealed his deportation and which is set to last until Monday when his case will be heard in court.

The Australian Open begins on January 17.

(With inputs from Agencies)