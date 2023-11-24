Commanders coach Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status despite heavy 35-point loss vs Cowboys

The Washington Commanders succumbed to a heavy defeat to Dallas Cowboys, 45-10, which raised concerns over head coach Ron Rivera and his staff's job security. However, the fourth-year head coach spoke at length about the situation and said as quoted by ESPN, "I've told you before I'm not worried about anything. All I'm going to do is do my job and see how things go. That's the only thing I can do."

It is to be noted that multiple players said they're not focused on the coach's fate. "It's only when you guys ask," Washington left tackle Charles Leno, Jr. stated. "No one else is bringing this s---- up. We don't talk about this s----; we don't care about this stuff, we're listening to our coaches following game plan and trying to win games," he further opined.

In 2020, Washington won the NFC East under Rivera, however, the script has not remained the same from there on. They haven't finished with a winning record since 2016.

Owner John Harris has brushed aside all claims for an overhaul. He has confirmed that he wants to give the staff a full season to better evaluate the entire operation. However, the Commanders have lost three straight games and, in two nationally televised encounters, have been outscored 85-30.

PLAYERS NOT IN FAVOUR OF CHANGE OF PERSONNEL

"Who's going to step in and be the head coach? Who?" Leno mentioned. "I don't know. ... Where we are right now I don't know that's going to help anything. I just feel like when you do stuff like that in the middle of the year, I don't know, I really don't know," he added.