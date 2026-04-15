/Javokhir Sindarov, 20, wins Candidates with one game to spare to set up world title clash vs Gukesh

Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov has won the men's Candidates tournament with one round to spare. The 20-year-old Uzbek beat Dutch player Anish Giri to move to 9 and a half points with one round to spare. Sindarov played a 58-move draw with Giri on Tuesday (Apr 14) in Cyprus to win the coveted tournament. He'll now challenge India's Gukesh Dommaraju for the world title in November later this year. This would be second time, that too back-to-back, with two Asian players fighting for the World Championship title. Two years ago, Gukesh beat Singapore's Ding Liren to become the youngest world champion in history.

Sindarov wins Candidates to set up world title match with Gukesh

Sindarov was emphatic throughout the eight-men double round-robin tournament, winning six and drawing seven of 13 games so far. He has one more game left but that is just a formality before he is officially crowned Candidates champion. "After he exchanged queens [20 Qxa6] ... I didn’t have any pressure,” Sindarov said after the game. “I felt very comfortable during the game.” Sindarov will play China’s Wei Yi in a dead rubber on Wednesday to cap off a memorable tournament.

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How much prize money for Candidates winner Sindarov?

The Uzbek will get $82,500 from a $825,000 pool of prize money. He will also get $5,895 for each point scored in the tournament with his current tally at 9.5 points.

"If you asked me this question a year ago, I would have never believed this,” Sindarov said about his win. "But in the last year I’ve really improved my chess. I’m very happy with my chess skills. I will try to play better and better."

Sindarov vs Gukesh for World Champion