/Chepauk’s ‘Home Comfort’: Team India to get preferred wicket for crucial Zimbabwe match at T20 WC

India have struggled on slow and turning pitches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, however, conditions could be different in their Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Feb 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After losing their opening Super 8 match to South Africa, this fixture has become crucial for India. If they lose to Zimbabwe, they will almost be out of the tournament. Even with a win, their qualification chances remain uncertain due to a poor net run rate (NRR). The surface at Chepauk could offer some welcome relief for Suryakumar Yadav’s side. Traditionally known for being slow and assisting bowlers, conditions would typically have suited Zimbabwe’s attack, but this time the pitch appears to be slightly different from its usual nature.

Chennai's pitch expected to help batters

There is good news for India as, according to Indian Express, all three pitches prepared for the India vs Zimbabwe match are expected to favour batters. One surface is made of red soil, while the other two are mostly black soil. One of the black-soil pitches has no grass, while the remaining two have a light covering, which is a common practice in ICC events to maintain a balance between bat and ball. Overall, all three surfaces are likely to produce high-scoring games. The final pitch will be selected on Tuesday.

Chepauk likely to see big scores

So far in the T2O World Cup 2026, six group matches have been played in Chennai. The lowest first-innings score was 173 and the highest was 200. In one of the matches, New Zealand successfully chased 183 runs against Afghanistan with 13 balls remaining. Earlier, the Chennai ground was known for helping spin bowlers, but in recent IPL seasons, it has offered better conditions for batters.