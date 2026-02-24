/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh join India, Pakistan in Group 1; check full updated schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the full updated schedule for the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, set to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. A total of 12 teams, the largest number in the tournament’s history, will compete this time. Bangladesh have been placed in Group 1 alongside India and Pakistan in what promises to be a highly competitive pool. Australia, South Africa and the Netherlands are also part of the group. Group 2 features defending champions New Zealand, along with England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured the final four spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Nepal.
Hosts England will kick off the tournament against Sri Lanka on June 12. Ireland and Scotland begin their campaigns against each other on June 13 at Old Trafford. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on June 14, while India face Bangladesh on June 25 at Old Trafford.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 - Groups
- Group 1:Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands
- Group 2:West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026- Schedule (Timings in IST)
- Friday, June 12, England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston (23:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 13, Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (15:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 13, Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (19:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 13, West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl (23:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 14, Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston (15:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 14, India v Pakistan, Edgbaston (19:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 16, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl (19:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 16, England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl (23:00 IST)
- Wednesday, June 17, Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley (15:00 IST)
- Wednesday, June 17, India v Netherlands, Headingley (19:00 IST)
- Wednesday, June 17, South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston (23:00 IST)
- Thursday, June 18, West Indies v Scotland, Headingley (23:00 IST)
- Friday, June 19, New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl (23:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 20, Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl (15:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 20, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl (19:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 20, England v Scotland, Headingley (23:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 21, West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol County Ground (15:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 21, South Africa v India, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (19:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 23, New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol County Ground (15:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 23, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol County Ground (19:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 23, Australia v Pakistan, Headingley (23:00 IST)
- Wednesday, June 24, England v West Indies, Lord’s Cricket Ground (23:00 IST)
- Thursday, June 25, India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (19:00 IST)
- Thursday, June 25, South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground (23:00 IST)
- Friday, June 26, Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford Cricket Ground (23:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 27, Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol County Ground (15:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 27, West Indies v Ireland, Bristol County Ground (19:00 IST)
- Saturday, June 27, England v New Zealand, The Oval (23:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 28, South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s Cricket Ground (15:00 IST)
- Sunday, June 28, Australia v India, Lord’s Cricket Ground (19:00 IST)
- Tuesday, June 30, TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1), The Oval (19:00 IST)
- Thursday, July 2, TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2), The Oval (23:00 IST)
- Sunday, July 5, TBC v TBC (The Final), Lord’s Cricket Ground (19:00 IST)