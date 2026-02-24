/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh join India, Pakistan in Group 1; check full updated schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the full updated schedule for the 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, set to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. A total of 12 teams, the largest number in the tournament’s history, will compete this time. Bangladesh have been placed in Group 1 alongside India and Pakistan in what promises to be a highly competitive pool. Australia, South Africa and the Netherlands are also part of the group. Group 2 features defending champions New Zealand, along with England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland and Scotland. Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands secured the final four spots through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Nepal.