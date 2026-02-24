/FIFA proposes rule change for injured players, details inside

FIFA plans to suggest a new rule that would require injured players to stay off the field for one minute after receiving medical treatment. The goal is to stop time-wasting, reduce interruptions and improve the flow of matches. According to the reports, the idea will be discussed at the Annual General Meeting of International Football Association Board (IFAB) on Saturday. If IFAB agrees, the rule will become part of football’s official Laws of the Game worldwide.

At the moment, the Laws of the Game do not say how long a player must stay off the field after the medical treatment. This means different leagues can create their own rules. For example, the Premier League has used a 30-second rule since the 2023-24 season.

“Leagues have the right to set their own guidelines, with the Premier League adopting a 30-second rule since the 2023-24 season,” the BBC reported.

FIFA also conducted trials during the Arab Cup in December, where injured players had to stay off the field for two minutes. FIFA’s head of referees, Pierluigi Collina, said the trial was meant to cut down on time-wasting and to speed up the game.

In January, IFAB members agreed that a fixed time should be added to the rules, but they debated how long it should be. The original two-minute idea faced strong criticism, so officials suggested a shorter, one-minute period instead.