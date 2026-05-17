/Chennai sweat on Punjab-Bengaluru fixture as IPL 2026 playoff race tightens

Chennai Super Kings will sweat over the result of Punjab vs Bengaluru in IPL 2026 as the playoff race tightens. The two formidable sides, PBKS and RCB, will play the afternoon game in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 17), with the former five-time winners CSK remaining on the edge of their seats. Not only will the result of this high-octane fixture help the two teams playing, but it will also impact CSK’s chances in the final four. Following CSK’s one-sided loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they were left seeking assistance from other teams, in addition to ensuring a win in the remaining two matches to advance.

Currently sixth on the points table with 12 points from as many contested matches, CSK must not only win their remaining two games convincingly but also hope that the defending champions inflict another defeat on the Punjab side, who have now suffered five successive losses despite leading the points table almost until three weeks ago.

What happens if RCB beats PBKS?

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RCB are the table toppers, with 16 points from 12 games. Needing just one more win to confirm their playoff spot and also be in the top two, a win over Punjab would help their cause. Should they win in Dharamsala, RCB will become the first team to qualify for the last four, while also keeping Chennai’s hopes alive. That result, however, would likely put Punjab in a tricky spot, leaving them with a maximum of 15 points (should they win their last game) in the playoff race.

Also read | IPL 2026: KKR beat GT by 29 runs to stay alive in playoff race

What if Punjab beat Bengaluru?

In that case, Punjab will strengthen their chances of making the IPL 2026 playoffs, with 15 points in their pocket and two more to chase. Although Chennai would still theoretically stay afloat in the playoff race, their dependence on other teams’ results would increase massively, also putting them in a spot.

PBKS vs RCB in Dharamsala

Once touted as the biggest match this season, given the firepower and match-winners on both teams, the PBKS vs RCB game remains one to watch out for. With all on the line for Punjab, who, until the end of April, looked unbeatable, will give their best shot, and for RCB, they need to continue doing the right things.



Super Sunday promises to be a blockbuster affair.

