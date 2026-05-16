/IPL 2026: KKR beat GT by 29 runs to stay alive in playoff race

Finn Allen scored a stunning 93 off just 35 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 82 from 44 deliveries as Kolkata Knight Riders strengthened their IPL 2026 playoff hopes with a 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans on Saturday (May 16). After being asked to bat first, Allen went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 10 sixes and four boundaries during his explosive knock and shared a rapid 95-run stand in only 41 balls with Raghuvanshi.

The young batter later stitched together another dominant 108-run partnership off 53 balls with Cameron Green, who stayed unbeaten on 52, guiding KKR to an imposing 247/2.

For GT, Mohammed Siraj (1/50) and Sai Kishore (1/38) were the main wicket-takers.

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Chasing 248, Gujarat Titans finished on 218/4 despite fighting knocks from skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 85 off 49 balls and Jos Buttler, who struck 57 from 35 deliveries. Sai Sudharsan, who had briefly retired hurt, returned to score an unbeaten 53 off 28 balls.

Sunil Narine starred with the ball once again, picking up two wickets for 29 runs, while Saurabh Dubey chipped in with one scalp for KKR.

Matheesha Pathirana suffers injury scare

Matheesha Pathirana suffered another injury scare during his much-anticipated debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 on Saturday. The Sri Lankan speedster, signed for INR 18 crore at the auction, was forced to leave the field after bowling only eight deliveries in KKR’s 13th game of the season.

Pathirana featured as an Impact Substitute for Finn Allen, marking his first appearance for the franchise following an extended recovery period and delayed clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket.

The latest setback for KKR comes at a crucial stage in the tournament as the team is fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, while concerns continue over the fitness of the highly valued pacer.

IPL 2026 updated points table after KKR vs GT

KKR’s victory in front of their home crowd has kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive, as the three-time champions still in contention for a top-four finish. The win took Kolkata to 11 points from 12 matches this season.

With their fifth win of the campaign, KKR moved seventh ahead of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 standings. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans continue to hold second place on the points table with 16 points from 13 matches.