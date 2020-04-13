Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'proud' of club's response to COVID-19

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard lauded the club's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some clubs have been criticised for furloughing staff at the taxpayers' expense during the halt in the games. The Blues did no such thing, they earned praise after they lent their Millennium Hotel available to the NHS (British health workers) during the early virus spread.

Also read: Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for novel coronavirus

Lampard in an interview to an English sports TV said: "I’m very proud to be the manager of this club with the way Chelsea have handled it."

Also read: Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount faces wrath for breaking self isolation protocol

"They were very quick to respond with the help of the hotel and there’s a lot more work going on with the foundation, with link-ups and with getting in touch with fans.

"There are a lot of people at Chelsea who have stood up. I’m very proud to be the manager of this club with the way Chelsea have handled it," added Lampard.

"They were very quick to respond with the help of the hotel and there’s a lot more work going on with the foundation, with link-ups and with getting in touch with fans.

"There are a lot of people at Chelsea who have stood up."

"Since then a lot of players have stood up. The situation is not perfect but, knowing players, that’s been a very good reaction and it’s ongoing and it shouldn’t stop. If there’s a light at the end of this tunnel it’s how we give back.

"It’s easy said and much harder done but there’s been a lot of gestures that have shown that."

Chelsea was among the first clubs to be affected by coronavirus after their player Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All the players were put into self-quarantine with immediate effect.

