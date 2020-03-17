Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount faces wrath for breaking self isolation protocol

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was reprimanded by the Blues for breaking the protocol and defying the self-isolation period set by the club after their player Callum Hudson-Odoi was tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

Mount was seen playing a five-side kickabout along with West Ham United player Declan Rice. It is said that the club is furious with Mount's behaviour and will face action due to this.

Earlier, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the coronavirus as a follow-up club released a statement where all the first-team players and coaching staff were to go into self-quarantine.

"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," Chelsea said in a statement.

"However, his test came in positive this (Thursday) evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

"In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed. The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and other facilities are operating as normal," the club added.

Premier League has been suspended till April 4 due to the on-going global pandemic. This decision came after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was tested positive for the novel virus.

Former English captain Wayne Rooney lashed out at the English Football Association for the delayed decision regarding the suspension of the league.