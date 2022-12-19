'Check back with me in 7 years' - Lionel Messi's fan's 2015 prediction goes viral after Argentina win FIFA WC
Lionel Messi's fan's 2015 prediction went viral during Argentina-France FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar on Sunday (December 18). Here's the post:
On Sunday (December 18), Argentina defeated France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, to lift their first-ever WC title after 1986. Lionel Messi & Co. dominated proceedings till the 80th minute, leading 2-0, before Kylian Mbappe's twin strikes brought his side back and stretched it to the extra time, which ended in a 3-3 scoreline taking the game to the penalty shootout. In the penalties, Argentina prevailed on top, by 4-2, to return home with the elusive title.
After the game, Messi's fan's 2015 Twitter post has gone viral. In a tweet, the fan said, "December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years." The post caught everyone's attention prior to the FIFA WC finale but went viral in no time post Argentina's famous win over the defending champions France. Here's the tweet:
December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years.— José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015
It is to be noted that the post has become a huge hit on the social media platform Twitter, garnering in excess of 58,000 retweets and more than 1,50,000 likes.
Talking about the 35-year-old Messi, he ended his World Cup run on an emphatic fashion. Having already revealed that the Qatar final will be his last-ever World Cup appearance, the Argentina captain couldn't have asked for a better end as his two goals kept the national side ahead in the contest and he also found the back of the net in the penalty shooutouts. The Argentina legend ended with the Golden Ball Award and became the first-ever to win it twice (having already won in the 2014 edition). Having lost the opportunity to win the FIFA WC in 2014, when Germany defeated Argentina in the final, Messi has moved past the past struggles to end his fifth and final WC appearance with the coveted title.