Wayne Rooney's latest managerial flop ended in his abrupt exit from Plymouth after just seven months, extending a streak of dug-out disappointments for England's 'golden generation'.

Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard were among England's most decorated players in an era that brought them remarkable success at club level.

But the trio have largely struggled to replicate their achievements on the pitch since moving into management.

Rooney left the Championship's bottom club on Tuesday in the aftermath of last weekend's damaging 2-0 defeat at relegation rivals Oxford.

The former Manchester United star's host of medals and wealth of experience at the highest level counted for nothing in the cut-throat world of English football's second tier.

Rooney won just four of his 23 league games with Plymouth as he endured another failure in his troubled career as a manager.

The ex-England captain had an 83-day spell at Birmingham last season that brought nine defeats in 15 games and led to the club's relegation from the Championship after his dismissal.

Rooney's managerial journey has been littered with difficulties since it started in turbulent fashion at Derby, where the club's financial issues led to relegation from the Championship in 2022.

Like Rooney, former Chelsea midfielder Lampard is finding the manager's chair an especially hot seat.

The 46-year-old recently took charge at second tier Coventry after failing to find a Premier League club willing to employ him.

Lampard was briefly a rising star as a manager after leading Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a boss.

That convinced Chelsea to bring the prodigal son back to Stamford Bridge in 2019.

He was praised for developing several talented youngsters while the club dealt with a transfer embargo as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final in his maiden campaign.

But a disappointing start to his second year meant his status as a Chelsea legend was not enough to spare him from Roman Abramovich's axe in 2021.

Litany of failure

Although Lampard saved Everton from relegation in 2022, he was unable to survive at Goodison Park beyond the midway point of the following campaign after another poor run.

Returning to Chelsea as interim boss in 2023 did little for Lampard's tarnished reputation as they won only once in 11 games.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard was also initially touted as one to watch in the technical area after leading Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years in 2021.

Ending Celtic's dominance earned Gerrard a Premier League chance with Aston Villa.

But the 44-year-old struggled badly at Villa Park, finishing 14th in his first season and being sacked in 2022 after winning only two of the opening 12 games of the season.

Gerrard is currently in exile after surprisingly accepting a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in 2023.

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes enjoyed superb playing careers with Manchester United and England, but their brief forays into management were disastrous.

Neville lasted just three months in charge of Spanish side Valencia as a run of three wins from 16 league games prompted his sacking in 2016.

The defender has wisely settled for opining on the failings of other managers since then in his role as an outspoken television pundit.

Scholes resigned citing ownership interference after winning only two of his seven games at fourth tier Oldham in 2019.

Former Chelsea and England defenders John Terry and Ashley Cole have both opted for assistant coaching roles instead of the pressure of management.

David Beckham, who captained England's golden generation, has focused on commercial and business interests since retiring.

Unlike his old team-mates, the former United and England captain is the one doing the sacking as co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami.

The 49-year-old even axed his close friend Phil Neville -- a former United and England colleague -- as Miami boss in 2023.

With such a litany of failure on their managerial CVs, it would take a brave owner to turn to one of England's tarnished golden era in the future.

