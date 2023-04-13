Champions League: Real Madrid thump Chelsea 2-0 to secure early advantage; Milan beat 10-man Napoli 1-0

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck for Real Madrid as they dominated 10-man Chelsea and opened up a 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg lead on Wednesday.

The record 14-time winners and reigning champions eased to a comfortable win against Frank Lampard's side, who had Ben Chilwell sent off in the second half for pulling down Rodrygo Goes as he ran through on goal.

Benzema netted from close range after 21 minutes after Kepa Arrizabalaga tipped a Vinicius Junior effort into his path.

Despite controlling the game, Madrid had to wait until the 74th minute for their second, with Asensio drilling home from the edge of the box after a short corner routine.

In a battle between the last two Champions League winners, Madrid demonstrated their strength with an impressive display, while Chelsea showed why they are struggling in 11th in the Premier League.

"We are satisfied with the result, for the performance but it's not over yet, we have to fight, to sacrifice for another 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge," said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We are satisfied only for tonight, it's not over yet. We know Chelsea will try to (give) everything next week."

Ancelotti, who coached Lampard at Chelsea between 2009-2011, relied on veteran midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to pull the strings.

Lampard, in his second game at the helm since replacing Graham Potter last week, threw Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante straight into the starting line-up after injury worries.

AC Milan take first leg advantage

Stefano Pioli said that AC Milan should have given themselves more than a one-goal lead in their Champions League quarter-final derby with Napoli after their fellow Italians finished the first leg with 10 men.

Milan had a quarter of an hour to extend their advantage earned from Ismael Bennacer's first-half strike when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for two quick-fire bookings.

"It's the only regret we have, we should have been more clear-headed," Pioli told reporters.

"It's a shame but they gave a lot. It's a good result after a good performance, let's hope for the next one."

Milan now have to defend a slim lead at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, with the prospect of a semi-final clash with local rivals Inter after they handily won at Benfica on Tuesday.

