Champions League Preview: Manchester United face stern Copenhagen challenge; Bayern, Real on brink of R16

Manchester United will have a task in their hand on Wednesday (Nov 8) evening as they take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. Plagued by issues off the field, United have endured a tough time recently losing to Manchester City and Newcastle United which has piled pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. With just one win in three matches, United will have a tough away trip to Denmark as they try to silence the critics. On the other hand, former champions Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will look to secure Round of 16 berths. Manchester United face Copenhagen

Facing issues on and off the field, Man Utd were bailed out against Copenhagen in the first leg of the group match after goalkeeper Andre Onana saved an added-time penalty. So far United have suffered two defeats in three matches which has seen them third in the group stage with three points while Bayern Munich and Galatasaray sit above them.

It is expected that Marcus Rashford will be reinstated in the Playing XI having suffered a reported knock in the training. However, according to reports he was dropped for attending a party after United lost to City in the derby last Sunday.

In the same group, Bayern could guarantee a place in the R16 if they get the better of Galatasaray in Munich. As things stand they are on a record run of 37 group-stage matches without a defeat with 34 wins in the process. They dismantled Borussia Dortmund on the weekend at the Signal Iduna Park with a thumping 4-0 win with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick.