'Certain times when..': VVS Laxman points out ‘couple of things' skipper Virat Kohli could work on

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has highlighted two key areas where skipper Virat Kohli should work on.

ALSO READ: 'My personality is the representation of a new India': Virat Kohli

VVS Laxman praised Kohli and said that leads by example as far as work ethic is concerned and is a role model for any leader.

“I mentioned so many times, the intensity and the body language he shows when he’s on the field, whether he’s batting or fielding, I think he leads by example and that is so infectious,” Laxman shared his opinion on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

ALSO READ: India announce playing XI for Adelaide Test vs Australia; Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha get the nod

“It rubs off on all of his team-mates and that’s why he’s a perfect role model of how a captain should be. There’s still work-in-progress as far as captaincy is concerned. Couple of things I think Virat Kohli can improve.”

He talked about the constant experiments in the lineups since Kohli took over the reins for Team India. According to Laxman, experimenting could lead to insecurity among players.

“...there were certain times when I felt that he becomes little defensive, especially with his field changes.

“The second thing is chopping and changing the playing 11. With experience, I can say that any player, whether experienced or a newcomer, wants that stability, security so that he can focus on performing to the best of his abilities for the team. That’s something which Virat Kohli can definitely improve on,” he pointed out.