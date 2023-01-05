CCH vs SYL preview and prediction: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers fantasy tips, BPL livestreaming

CCH vs SYL preview and prediction: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL 2023: Match 1 of the BPL will be played between Chattogram Challengers (CCH) and Sylhet Strikers (SYL) on January 6 at 2:00 PM IST. Chattogram Challengers have strengthened their batting as well as bowling units. They eliminated the weak players and chose the best players for this tournament. For this season of the BPL, Afif Hossain will be leading the Challengers. Speaking of Sylhet Strikers, the team competed in the previous BPL season as Sylhet Sunrisers. Along with changing their name, they have also made numerous changes to their management and squad. Mashrafe Mortaza is a veteran member of the Bangladesh national team who will captain the Strikers in this tournament. Sylhet Strikers selected some of the best batsmen for this season's BPL.

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match details

This is match 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The match starts at 2:00 PM IST, and will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Viewers in India will be able to watch live coverage of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sony Live and Sony Sports.

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match prediction

Chattogram Challengers have a solid core of domestic players who will be the backbone of their challenge in this year's BPL. However, Sylhet Strikers have added quality and experience to their squad, particularly from overseas, with players like Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Colin Ackermann.

Prediction: Strikers to win the match.

Where to watch Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match live?

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sony Live and Sony Sports. The livestream of all the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

When will Bangladesh Premier League 2023 matches be Started? – BPL 2023 Date and Time

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 matches will be played on 6th Jan 2023, 2:00 PM.

What are the venues for the Bangladesh Premier League 2023? – BPL 2023 Venues

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 - A total of 26 matches will be played in Dhaka at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium 8 Matches will be played and 12 matches will be played in Chattogram at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Bangladesh Premier League - BPL 2023 first match

The first match of the Bangladesh Premier League - BPL 2023 will be played between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers and will take place in Dhaka.

Where to watch live streaming of Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2023?

There will be a live broadcast of the game on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Fancode application and website will stream the game live., fan can also watch BPL 2023 Live updates on WION.

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) full squad

Chattogram Challengers: Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Curtis Campher, Unmukt Chand, Farhad Reza, Vishwa Fernando, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mehedi Maruf, Mrittunjay Chowdhury, Max O’Dowd, Ashan Priyanjan, Shuvagata Hom, Taijul Islam, Tawfique Khan, Ziaur Rahman