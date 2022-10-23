Can't compare Mohammed Shami to Shaheen Afridi on the basis of one over, says legendary Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev recently explained why Mohammed Shami is not a better fast bowler than Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi despite his last-over heroics against Australia in India's warm-up game ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

Making his comeback after a long spell on the sidelines, Shami bowled a fantastic last over against Australia to defend 11 runs off it India's practice game against the hosts earlier this week. Shami went on to pick three wickets in the over as Australia were bundled out for 180 in the 187-run chase.

It was Shami's first over for India in Australia after he joined the team post his recovery from COVID-19 and the senior pacer managed to impress all with his heroics. However, Kapil believes Shami can't be compared with someone like Afridi on the basis of one over that he bowled against Australia in the warm-up game.

"You can’t judge anything by just one over," Kapil said during a debate in a joint broadcast of Samaa TV and ABP News.

"I wouldn’t even like to compare (Shami and Shaheen). Shami hasn’t played a lot of cricket of late. I would have perhaps compared Bumrah with Shaheen if he was there, but I can’t compare Shami and Afridi because there is a lot of difference.

Looking at the performances of the last two years, Shaheen has been very good. Whenever he has got an opportunity, he has made an impact," Kapil explained.

While Afridi has been Pakistan's pace spearhead in T20Is and has been exceptional with the new ball, Shami was not in the scheme of things for India a few months ago as far as T20Is were concerned. The senior pacer last played a T20I game for India during the T20 World Cup last year.

However, an injury to Jasprit Bumrah just days ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022, paved way for Shami's comeback in India's T20I squad. He was roped in as Bumrah's replacement in India's T20 World Cup squad and will be hoping to justify his selection with good performances in the tournament.

India are currently locking horns with Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where both Shami and Afridi are in action for their respective teams.