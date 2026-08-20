/BWF World Championships 2026: ‘I don’t know if she was hurt or it was her strategy’: PV Sindhu after defeat to Wang Zhi Yi

PV Sindhu was left to rue a lack of patience in the closing stages after her BWF World Championships campaign ended with a defeat to China's Wang Zhi Yi. Sindhu, who was involved in a closely fought battle, felt the contest was largely under her control but admitted that she could have handled the crucial moments at the end better. “I think in the overall game, especially in the end, I should have been a little more patient,” Sindhu said after the match.

“I can't see any loopholes in between the points. I think in the end especially I should have been a little more patient. That's what I can see from today's game and in the last 3-4 points.” The former world champion was understandably disappointed with the result, particularly after being in contention for much of the match. “Yeah, disappointed of course. Sad about it, I should have converted that. But yeah, I mean that's how it is, that's how sport is,” Sindhu said. “You learn, you lose a lot, you win a lot. I mean when you lose you need to deal with it and bounce back stronger from your mistakes.”

Sindhu also acknowledged that defeat is an unavoidable part of a sporting career and stressed the importance of learning from setbacks. “Because you know, you can't win all the time. At the same time, when you lose you should be able to take it as well,” she said. The Indian also addressed the situation surrounding Wang during the match, with the Chinese player appearing to struggle physically at certain stages. Sindhu said she could not know for certain whether Wang was genuinely injured and instead had to remain focused on her own game. “I think there's nothing being tough. I don't know if she's injured or not. Maybe that is her strategy or her way of doing it. You never know. Maybe that's her gameplay,” Sindhu said.

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“But I had to be very focused and very patient and focus on every point.” For Sindhu, the immediate focus now shifts towards identifying the areas that need improvement ahead of the Asian Games. “Definitely a lot of lessons to be taken. From today's game, I'm going to go and discuss with my coach what needs to be done. And accordingly we'll work out whatever it is. Physically or mentally or stroke-wise or whatever it is,” she said.

The defeat, however, has not diminished Sindhu's hunger to return stronger. “Yes, definitely yes,” she said when asked if the loss had made her more determined. “Because you want to win, you have that urge to win always. But it is disappointing when you lose. I think that also gives you a chance where you want to come back and bounce back stronger.”