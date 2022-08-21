BWF World Championships 2022: India squad, schedule, complete draw and live streaming details

Indian shuttlers will be looking to continue their fine form in the upcoming BWF World Championships after their brilliant show at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian badminton players clinched a total of six medals, including three gold medals at the Games in Birmingham and will be hopeful of extending their stellar run at the World Championships in Tokyo.

However, India's medal hopes were dealt with a huge blow ahead of the World Championships after ace shuttler PV Sindhu pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. Sindhu, who won his maiden CWG gold at the Games last month, had to pull out of the tournament due to a stress fracture on her left foot.

In her absence, India's medal hopes will rely on veteran Saina Nehwal as far as women's singles are concerned. In the men's singles, the likes of Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will start as favourites. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will also be major contenders for gold at the World Championships.

A total of 26 Indian players will be in action at the BWF World Championships 2022 which gets underway on August 22 (Monday) in Tokyo, Japan. While the doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag have a favourable draw, the trio of Srikanth, Sen and HS Prannoy have all been drawn in the same half reducing India's chances of a medal in men's singles.

Only one of the three Indian shuttlers will be able to make it to the final of the tournament. In women's doubles, expectations will be high from the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand after their bronze medal feat at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Here is all you need to know about India at BWF World Championships 2022:

BWF World Championships 2022 schedule:

Round of 64 - August 22, 23

Round of 32 - August 23, 24

Round of 16 - August 25

Quarter-finals - August 26

Semi-finals - August 27

Final - August 28

India's complete draw at BWF World Championships 2022:

Men's Singles (Round of 64)

Sai Praneeth vs Chou Tien-Chen

Kidambi Srikanth vs Nhat Nguyen

Lakshya Sen vs Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus

HS Prannoy vs Luka Wraber

Women's Singles (Round of 64)

Malvika Bansod vs Line Christophersen

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi

Men's Doubles (Round of 64)

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Supak Jomkoh / Kittinupong Kedren

Manu Attri / B Sumeeth Reddy vs Hiroki Okamura / Masayuki Onodera

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Fabien Delrue / William Villeger Second Round

Round of 32

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD (Solis Jonathan / Anibal Marroquin or Jonathan Curtin / Dylan Soedjasa)

Women's Doubles (Round of 64)

Pooja Dandu / Sanjana Santosh vs Ines Lucia Castillo Salzar / Paula La Torre Legal

Ashwini Ponnappa / Sikki Reddy vs Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq / Fahimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq

Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow

Mixed Doubles (Round of 64)

Venkat Gaurav Prasad / Juhi Dewangan vs Gregory Mairs / Jenny Moore

Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto vs Patrick Scheiel / Franziska Volkmann

BWF World Championships 2022 live streaming details:

All matches in BWF World Championships 2022 will be telecasted live on Sports18 channel in India. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Voot app and website. Indian fans can also stream the matches live on Jio TV app.