PV Sindhu bags CWG gold: A look at all major achievements of the ace Indian shuttler

Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST)

PV Sindhu brought an end to her long wait for the elusive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as she defeated Canada's Michelle Li in straight games in the women's singles final on Monday to finish on top of the podium in Birmingham. With her gold medal feat, Sindhu also completed the full set of winning all three medals at the Commonwealth Games. The Olympic double medallist had won the bronze and silver medal in the 2014 and 2018 editions of the Commonwealth Games respectively. Here is a look at Sindhu's top achievements in what has been a stellar career so far.

Gold medal - Commonwealth Games 2022

PV Sindhu brought an end to her long wait for a golden triumph at Commonwealth Games as she defeated Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the women's singles final to clinch her maiden singled gold medal at the 2022 Games on Monday. Sindhu had missed out on gold in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast after losing against Saina Nehwal in the final. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Silver medal - Rio Olympics 2016

PV Sindhu won her first-ever Olympic medal in her maiden appereance at the showpiece event in Rio Games in 2016. She was up against Spain's Carloina Marin in the final and went down fighting 21-19, 12-21, 15-21 to miss out on the elsuive gold medal. Sindhu had to settle for a silver after the loss but she remains the only Indian shuttler to win a silver medal at the Olympics.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Bronze medal - Tokyo Olympics 2020

PV Sindhu won her second straight medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year after defeating China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. She became only the second Indian athelete after Sushil Kumar to in win two Olympic medals and remains the only shuttler to have achieved the feat. Sindhu had lost against Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics.

(Photograph:AFP)

Commonwealth Games complete set

PV Sindhu's gold medal triumph at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday means she has now completed the full set at the Games. The ace Indian shuttler has now all three medals - gold, silver and bronze at the Commonwealth Games. She had won the bronze medal in the 2014 edition and followed it up with a silver and gold medal in 2018 and 2022.

(Photograph:AFP)

5 medals at World Championships

PV Sindhu is one of the most successful shuttlers in the history of the BWF World Championships having won a total of five medals at the showpiece event so far. Sindhu won her first World Championships medal in 2013 when she clinched bronze. She has since won 1 bronze medal, 2 silver medals and 1 gold medal in the competition.

(Photograph:AFP)

2 medals at Asian Games

PV Sindhu has won two medals at the Asian Games in her stellar career so far. Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2014 in Incheon - her first Asiad medal. She followed it up a silver medal in women's singles at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta to extend her tally. Sindhu will be hoping to clinch the gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games 2022 later this year.

(Photograph:AFP)

