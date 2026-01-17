/Bundesliga: Ansgar Knauff snatches late draw for stuttering Frankfurt at Bremen

Ansgar Knauff scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch a point for out-of-sorts Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-3 draw at Werder Bremen on Friday.

Third-place finishers last season, Frankfurt have won just one of their past nine matches in all competitions and sit seventh, five points outside the top four and potential Champions League qualification for next season.

With less than a quarter-of-an-hour to play, Frankfurt led 2-1 but goals from Jens Stage and Jovan Milosevic in a three-minute spell turned the match on its head.

However, Knauff's late strike, which was only given after a VAR review, snatched a share of the spoils for Frankfurt.

The visitors took an early lead when Arnaud Kalimuendo side-footed a looping chip over Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus after just 52 seconds.

The hosts upped the ante in search of an equaliser, breaking through just before the half-hour mark when Yukinari Sugawara dissected the Frankfurt defence with a superb pass to Justin Njinmah, who guided the ball into the bottom left corner.

Frankfurt restored their advantage against the run of play early in the second-half when Fares Chaibi found Nnamdi Collins in the box, allowing the Germany international to turn his shot home.

The hosts rallied and looked on track for victory until Knauff's late heroics.

On Saturday, league leaders Bayern Munich travel to RB Leipzig while second-placed Borussia Dortmund host St Pauli.

