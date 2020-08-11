Bundesliga "accepts" blow to hopes fans can return for 2020/21 season

The German Football League on Tuesday accepted government’s decision to not back the plans for fans to return when Bundesliga 2020-21 season starts in mid-September.

DFL, in its statement, said that it respects the decision by the government as they have always stressed that curbing the spread of COVID-19 must be a top priority.

"The league has always stressed that containing the coronavirus must be a top priority," the DFL said in a statement.

"We therefore respect the position of the federal and state health ministers.

"The goal should be to strive for a return to normality in all areas of life, with targeted concepts appropriate to the respective situation."

The hopes of the Bundesliga and Germany’s top clubs were dashed on Monday when German health minister Jens Spahn said that he would not back a four-point plan for the partial return of fans when new season begins on September 18.

Germany was the first of Europe’s major leagues to resume action after COVID-19 shutdown but clubs lost millions of euros of match-day revenues for each match played in front of empty stands.

German clubs were hoping senior politicians would back their four-point plan which includes – all-seater stadiums, ban on away fans, personalized tickets and ban on alcohol. However, both Spahn and state premier for Bavaria Markus Soeder, said it was too early to allow fans back into the stadiums.

Moving forward, the DFL said that along with the clubs, it will "prepare in the best possible way for a return of stadium visitors" without setting a deadline.

