Building trust and confidence is paramount: Rohit Sharma on his success mantra as captain

One doesn't have to be larger than life to be a successful leader; sometimes good thoughts, trusting your teammates and injecting confidence in them do the job. India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma, thinks and operates on the same line. Speaking at an event in Mumbai ahead of the Rajkot Test against England, Rohit opened up on the leadership mantra that saw him succeed across all facets of the game.

For the record, Rohit is a five-time IPL-winning captain with Mumbai Indians, while for India, he led them to the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. Under his leadership, India also won the 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, beating the Island Nation in the most one-sided finals in the tournament's history.

“As a leader, it's crucial to instil confidence in players and make them feel valued regardless of their role in the team,” Rohit said during the Leo1, Mastercard & NSDL event in Mumbai.

“Each player's contribution is essential to the team's success, whether they play ten balls at No. 6 or 7,” the India captain added.

Having a reputation of being an understanding captain, with several national and IPL teammates praising him for being all ears throughout, Rohit said he ensures of instilling confidence into the players and backing them irrespective of their role and contribution to the team and its success.

Much like how the former India captain and perhaps the greatest in the country’s white-ball history, MS Dhoni, used to use his players to the team’s advantage, Rohit somewhat does the same, but in his own way.

"I make it a point to interact with players individually, understand their concerns, and provide reassurance. Building trust and confidence is paramount, especially in challenging situations,” Rohit added.

Extensive training boosts my confidence

Rohit also reflected on his role as an opener across all formats, saying he relies on extensive training to boost his confidence heading into the match.

"Confidence stems from rigorous preparation and mastering skills. I thrive on the challenge of starting innings in adverse conditions and rely on extensive training to bolster my self-belief,” Rohit remarked.

Meanwhile, Rohit-led Team India won the second Test against England in Vizag, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

With the BCCI announcing the squad for the remaining three Tests, the home side will hope to continue with the winning momentum.

Team India’s squad for final three Tests –