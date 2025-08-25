Bucs safety Shilo Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was waived after throwing a punch in pre-season game against Buffalo Bills on Saturday (Aug 23) night.
Shilo Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion 'Prime Time' Sanders, has been waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days before the NFL 2025 season starts on September 5. The development came after Sanders was ejected in the Bucs' third pre-season game against Buffalo Bills on Saturday (Aug 23) night. The news was confirmed by Sanders' agents who told the same to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders, a rookie safety for the Bucs, was ejected after unnecessary roughness call for throwing a punch in the game. As the NFL teams are trying to lock in their 53-man roster for the upcoming season ahead of Tuesday (Aug 26) deadline, Sanders behavior made it easy for them to open a spot.
Sanders, in the second quarter, got into a scuffle with Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The Bills TE was blocking the rookie safety and after some pushing and shoving, Sanders lost his cool and punched Davidson. Bucs linebacker John Bullock calmed Sanders before the safety left the field and got the looks from Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.
The head coach addressed the incident after his team lost 19-23 to the Bills and said: "You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."
Sanders played for three colleges before being picked by the Bucs - South Carolina (2019-2020), Jackson State Tigers (2021-2022), and most recently for Colorado in 2023 and 2024 seasons. He recorded 184 total tackles in his college career - 136 solo tackles to go with 48 assist tackles. Most of his tackles came in the last two seasons with Colorado where he recorded 67 total tackles each season which had 54 and 45 solo tackles in 2023 and 2024 respectively.