Shilo Sanders, son of Hall of Famer Deion 'Prime Time' Sanders, has been waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers days before the NFL 2025 season starts on September 5. The development came after Sanders was ejected in the Bucs' third pre-season game against Buffalo Bills on Saturday (Aug 23) night. The news was confirmed by Sanders' agents who told the same to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Sanders, a rookie safety for the Bucs, was ejected after unnecessary roughness call for throwing a punch in the game. As the NFL teams are trying to lock in their 53-man roster for the upcoming season ahead of Tuesday (Aug 26) deadline, Sanders behavior made it easy for them to open a spot.

Who did Shilo Sanders punch and why?

Sanders, in the second quarter, got into a scuffle with Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The Bills TE was blocking the rookie safety and after some pushing and shoving, Sanders lost his cool and punched Davidson. Bucs linebacker John Bullock calmed Sanders before the safety left the field and got the looks from Bucs head coach Todd Bowles.

The head coach addressed the incident after his team lost 19-23 to the Bills and said: "You can't throw punches in this league -- that's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

