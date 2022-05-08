Bruno Fernandes reacts as Man Utd fans chant ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ after 4-0 defeat vs Brighton

Manchester United's season continues to go from bad to worse with one defeat after another. The English Premier League (EPL) giants have endured a disappointing campaign this season as they are all but certain to miss out on a spot in the Champions League by finishing outside the top four in England's top flight. The Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was yet another woeful performance from United, who have failed to find the rhythm and have struggled immensely under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. From dressing room leaks to players failing to perform up to the expectations, United have had a turbulent time this season as they find themselves reeling on the spot on the points table.

It was a dismal performance from United on Saturday as goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Grob and Leandro Trossard saw Brighton earn a comprehensive 4-0 win against the Red Devils. After their 3-0 win over Brentford in their last game, United were expected to finish the season on a high but they faltered once again against Brighton.

Dejected with their team's poor show, United fans, who had travelled to Brighton to watch their team play, lost their patience and were heard chanting ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ as they turned on the players after their dismal defeat. Reacting to the fans' chant, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes said they were right for calling the players out.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has been one of the better players for United this season, said he also deserved the backlash from the fans along with his teammates as they were not good enough against Brighton.

"I include myself in that," Fernandes told Sky Sports. "What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Man Utd shirt and I accept it," he added.

When asked what went wrong for United in the game, Fernandes pointed out Rangnick's men were not good enough in terms of both quality and mentality. Fernandes described it as an 'embarrassing' performance from United, who have been battling all season to secure a spot in the top four and have failed to do so.

"A little bit of everything (went wrong). Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now. It’s something that we have to look and be embarrassed because that was not good enough from us and we have to do much better," said Fernandes.