Broken fibula, dislocated ankle: Jonny Bairstow reveals extent of freak injury, says won't return till 2023

England batter Jonny Bairstow has provided an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery following a freak injury he suffered earlier this year. Bairstow also went on to reveal the extent of his injury, which ended his hopes of playing in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia this month.

The England batter had suffered a freak injury while playing golf which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup. He revealed he had a broken fibula in three places and also dislocated his ankle. Bairstow needed to undergo surgery and is currently on the path of recovery, three weeks since the operation.

"Hello everyoneI am just writing this to give you all an update on my injury and progress. The actual injury was as such a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my ankle which in turn meant I did my syndesmosis joint and lateral ligament along with a couple more bits. All in all I have done a proper job on it," Bairstow wrote in a post on Instagram while sharing pictures of his injured leg.

Bairstow said the operation went well but it will be too early to predict when can he return to action again. The England batter was in brilliant form with the bat before the freak injury forced him out of action. He has been one of England's best performers in white-ball cricket and his absence will be felt at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bairstow said he is currently only focused on getting back on his two feet again before he can think of returning to cricket. The England batter said he is unlikely to play any cricket in the remainder of 2022 and will think about making his comeback only in 2023 after recovering fully.

"Anyway on the positive side the operation went well and i am now 3 weeks post surgery and my staples have been removed. It’s now all about swelling prevention and getting my ankle moving once again. These next few weeks/couple of months are the key to the recovery."

"As for a time scale on return to play I’m afraid it is too early to say, the first targets in mind are getting me back on my 2 feet again and making sure its right. One thing is for sure and that is i shall not be partaking in anything more during 2022however I cannot wait for what 2023 holds!! Thanks for your support as always!! JMB" Bairstow said on Instagram.