Britain should be 'proud' of knighted Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes' Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said that Britain should feel proud to have "ambassador of the calibre of Lewis Hamilton" after the iconic Formula One World champions was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.

Hamilton has been honoured with the accolade after a record-breaking year where he surpassed Michael Schumacher’s all-time win tally and equalled the German by winning a seventh world title.

Wolff has witnessed Hamilton’s success at Mercedes after the Briton switched sides from McLaren in 2013. Since then, Hamilton has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton knighted in UK's New Year Honours list

The Mercedes boss hailed the 35-year-old for his incredible sporting success while lauding his efforts to battle discrimination.

"The news that he is to receive a knighthood shows that he is now receiving the recognition he has earned during a career of unparalleled success in motorsport," said Wolff.

"The UK can be very proud to have a champion and ambassador of the calibre of Sir Lewis Hamilton."

Hamilton, who resides in Monaco, has faced severe criticism in the past over his tax arrangements but has said that he still pays a substantial amount of tax in Britain. Hamilton is among the top 5,000 highest tax-paying people in the UK.

ALSO READ: From Hamilton to Ronaldo: Athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020

The Briton won his record-equalling title against the backdrop of his battle against injustices. Lending his support to racial discrimination issues, Hamilton took a knee before all his F1 2020 races while Mercedes changed their livery from silver to black to highlight the issue of discrimination.

Britain's Damon Hill, world champion in 1996, told Sky News: "Lewis has stood up for issues that are close to his heart and affect everyone.

"In our sport, it is very rare for a driver to get involved in anything that is outside of Formula One. But Lewis has said this affects every black person and he stood up at a time when it could have destabilised his career and destabilised his concentration on the championship."

