BPL 2023 playoff matches live: Bangladesh Premier League updated points table, fixtures and livestream details

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 is entering its final leg on Sunday, February 12 as the playoff season begins with Sylhet Strikers poised to meet Comilla Victorians in the first playoff match. The Victorians registered an impressive victory over Rangpur Riders will on Friday, February 10 to reach Qualifier 1. Now, Sylhet Strikers and Victorians are ranked at number 1 and 2 respectively in the BPL 2023 points table, which means each team will now get two chances to reach the BPL 2023 grand finale. On the other hand, the third and fourth spots are expected to be grabbed by Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 playoff matches all details

The BPL 2023 qualifier 1 match is slated to be played between Sylhet Strikers and Comilla Victorians on Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Sher-e-Bangla stadium. The winner of this match will reach the BPL 2023 grand finale, slated to be played on Thursday, 16 February.

The BPL 2023 eliminator match (second playoff) is due to be played on Sunday, 12 February at 6:00 PM IST. The two biggest contender teams for this match are Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders. Whoever loses this match will get kicked out of the race to the finals, while the winner will meet the loser of the qualifier 1 match.

The Third playoff match, or qualifier 2 match, will be played on Tuesday, February 14. The loser of the qualifier 1 match and the winner of the eliminator match will clash this day to reach the finals.

Where to watch Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2023 Live Streaming?

BPL 2023 Live streaming - There will be live broadcast of the game on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Fancode application and website will stream the game live.

The BPL 2023 points table updated