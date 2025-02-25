The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has strongly condemned the creation of an ad-hoc panel to manage its affairs by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The BFI was supposed to hold elections on or before 2 Feb 2025, but failing to do so saw the IOA interfere in the matters and create an ad-hoc panel. However, the BFI communicated in a letter by the President to the IOA that forming an ad-hoc panel was “illegal” and condemned the act.

BFI condemns creation of ad-hoc panel

“IOA did not find it necessary to enquire about the issue with the BFI Office or its President before taking such a decision. As per Article 21.5 of the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), no decision pertaining to an NSF can be made without prior consultation with the parent International Federation, and approval of the IOA Executive Committee. Considering the NSF’s autonomous status, neither of it was done,” a letter of BFI to IOA read.

The BFI was supposed to hold its elections before Feb 2, but failing to do so saw the IOA take matters into its own hands. However, according to BFI forming an ad-hoc panel was illegal and a blatant attempt to violate the autonomy of a National Sports Federation (NSF).

It is also important to highlight that the correspondence regarding elections of BFI has already commenced with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on 2 Feb 2025.

BFI will also be filing a petition for quashing this illegal order before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court immediately. It’s pertinent to also mention a verdict of today, wherein the Hon’ble Delhi High Court annulled the IOA’s decision to form an ad-hock panel for the Bihar Olympic Association.

Earlier IOA President PT Usha opened up on the matter and stated that the apex body had been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the BFI.

"IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. As per the governing norms, elections to BFI were to be conducted on or before 02 February 2025. Despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation," IOA President PT Usha wrote in an office order.