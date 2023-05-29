Blow to Pakistan! Sri Lanka enter race to host Asia Cup 2023 on 'short notice'

There’s a new twist in the tale as Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) has revealed they have entered the race to host Asia Cup 2023 later this year. It comes as a blow to Pakistan, who, for some time now, was prepared to host the multi-team tournament in a hybrid model. On the sidelines of the washed-out IPL final day on Sunday, where all ACC members met, barring PCB representatives, the BCCI denied the latest hybrid model and said, it’s either Colombo or nothing.

As reported earlier, heads of three boards - BCB, SLC and ACB, were in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2023 Final, and after an informal discussion among them, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah – who also happens to be the ACC chief, has played down PCB’s latest proposal.

In that proposal, PCB suggested that while a few matches will take place on Pakistan soil, the Indian team will play all games in the UAE. It is a complicated process regarding logistics here, the Indian board didn’t accept it.

As first reported by the Cricbuzz, a top SLC official has revealed the board is ready to host the Asia Cup 2023 instead of PCB, and the ball is now in ACC’s court to make the final call.

"The SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC," a top SLC official told Cricbuzz on Monday.

He said, citing logistics issues, the BCCI had said, "Colombo or nothing." The SLC official also added that they ‘will go with the BCCI.

While it remains unclear what is the status of PCB chief Najam Sethi on this, who earlier had opposed the idea of BCCI dictating terms on the multi-team events, and even threatened that Pakistan would boycott the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India if Asia Cup rights snatched. ICC members to visit Lahore Meanwhile, the latest reports also suggested ICC chairman Greg Barclay and its CEO Geoff Allardice will be in Pakistan on a two-day visit to decide on the venues for the 2023 World Cup, the schedule for which will be announced on the sidelines of the World Test Championship 2023 Final.

Earlier, PCB had also shown restrictions in playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but it is learnt the Indian board is in no mood to change the venue.

While the Asia Cup 2023 might take place from 1st September to 17th September, the 50-over World Cup will happen from October 5th to November 19th.