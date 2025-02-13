Arsenal confirmed Thursday that forward Kai Havertz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury -- dealing a seismic blow to their Premier League title challenge.

The Germany forward, 25, was injured during the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Arsenal issued a statement confirming the extent of the injury.

"We can confirm that Kai Havertz has sustained a hamstring injury during a training session in Dubai last week," the club said. "Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

"Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season."

Arsenal, Premier League runners-up over the past two seasons, are seven points behind leaders Liverpool with 14 games to go.

Manager Mikel Arteta faces a huge headache after the Gunners did not bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.

Arsenal failed in their bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last month.

Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal's line for the remainder of the campaign.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month.

Bukayo Saka has been absent since December but it is hoped the England international, who travelled with his team-mates to the Middle East, could return next month.

Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off in Arsenal's League Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week.

It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as recognised forward players.

