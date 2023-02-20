BGT 2022/23: Beating India at home is almost impossible, says Ramiz Raja after Rohit & Co. take 2-0 lead

Rohit Sharma-led India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Sunday (February 19), with a six-wicket win on Day 3 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. With this win, India have strengthened their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final and look set to whitewash the Aussies in the four-match series with Pat Cummins & Co. being clueless in front of the Indian spin trio.

After losing the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs, Australia did put up a better show in the first innings of the Delhi Test. They managed 263 in their first essay and dismissed India for 262, gaining one-run lead, but fell flat in their second innings with their batters playing the sweep shots on a track which kept low, with Jadeja-Ashwin troubling them with spin. After the game, former Pakistan captain and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja feels 'Australia are not prepared' and went on to add that 'it is nearly impossible to beat Team India in India.'

"The Australians used to finish games against sub-continent teams in Perth or Brisbane. The tables have turned," Ramiz Raja said in his YouTube show. "It shows that Australia are not prepared, especially when it comes to playing good Test cricket in India. It's nearly impossible to beat Team India in India. An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance," Raja added.

India will be eager to go for a 4-0 whitewash versus the Aussies and storm their way into the WTC final. As of now, it looks certain that both sides will lock horns in the summit clash, to be held in early June at The Oval, London.