'Better team went out...': Jude Bellingham after England lose to France in WC quarterfinal

England's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham had a breakout World Cup campaign in Qatar. Despite his stellar performance in the quarterfinal against France, England could not progress to the semifinals. Taking to Twitter after the defeat, the 19-year-old said the better team lost on the night.

"This one will be painful for a very long time. The better team on the night went out, that's football sometimes," tweeted Bellingham.

"Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my teammates over the course of the whole tournament."

The Borussia Dortmund player thanked the fans for sticking by the team and assured them that the three lions will have their time in the sun soon.

"Thank you also to the fans for the love and support these past few weeks, stick with us even in this low moment as we use this experience to continue to grow as a team for future tournaments. Keep the faith, our time will come."

England had arrived in the quarterfinals on the back of enterprising performances in the group stage and pre-quarterfinal. Bellingham scored his maiden World Cup goal in the first match against Iran where the three lions smashed six goals.

However, it was Bellingham's stellar performance against Senegal that generated significant traction. Bellingham torpedoed across the Sengalese midfield, setting up the first goal and later assisting one for his captain Harry Kane.

Bellingham's performance at the World Cup is expected to drive up his transfer price ahead of the winter transfer window.

Liverpool have been the frontrunner in acquiring the services of the Borussia Dortmund player but with the price tag reaching almost $123 million, Jurgen Klopp and FSG will have to break the bank and smash the club transfer record.

