Ben Stokes to lead England in 1st Test against West Indies; Joe Root to be back for Manchester Tests

The England Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that Test captain Joe Root will miss the first Test of the three-match series against the West Indies. Ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been Root’s deputy since July 2019, will lead the side for the first time with Jos Buttler named vice-captain.

Root is set to leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday to be with his wife, who is expecting their second child later this week. Root will also miss England’s three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting July 1 and the opening Test versus the Windies starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl.

Joe Root to be back for 2nd Test

The elegant right-handed batsman will begin a seven-day isolation period at home once he leaves the hospital with his family. The English Test skipper will join the rest of the squad ahead of the second Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester on July 13.

Stokes has been backed by his English teammates to don the captain’s armband with ease. However, some of the former England players have said that the Durham all-rounder should not be looked as permanent captain.

Stokes has been the pick of the player for England across formats since the last couple of years and the all-rounder has stood in the biggest of moments, be it World Cup or Ashes 2019.

“Getting the opportunity to captain England is a huge honour, even if it is only the once you can still say: ‘Yeah I’ve captained England,’” Stokes had earlier said. “It’s a huge thing to think about and, if it does present itself, then obviously I’m really looking forward to it.”

Asked about this rise from a potentially career-threatening moment, he replied: “After that happened [in Bristol] it was: ‘Right, what am I going to do from this point forward? How am I going to carry and conduct myself?’ I’m quite proud to say I’m in this situation through hard work and determination. It’s been no fluke.

“I don’t normally like to speak about myself in this way but, looking back, I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do since that incident happened. It’s been through complete dedication and hard work towards the job I do.”

