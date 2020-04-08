'Because we had that fear if...'- Yuvraj Singh explains change in Indian cricket team's culture

With the entire world coming to a standstill due to COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have taken to social media platforms to catch up with their mates while keeping their fans and followers engaged during the time of lockdown. Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday had an Instagram Live session with former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh where the duo was seen discussing a lot of things related to cricket and the current situation surrounding coronavirus.

During the interaction, Yuvraj and Rohit touched upon the topic of team culture. Yuvraj stated that junior players aren’t that afraid of seniors now while adding there was a certain behavioral code in the past which is not the case right now in the Indian cricket team.

Yuvraj further said that having so many legends in one team helped everyone in the squad to maintain the code of conduct as he added that now junior players are more available on social media, events and other things.

"There was a certain behaviour that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India. But it is not the same anymore," Yuvraj told Rohit during the Instagram live session on Tuesday.

"I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right," Yuvraj added.

The two-time World Cup winner touched upon the infamous incident involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in a highly popular talk show which led to the suspension of the duo for their ‘sexist’ comments. Yuvraj said: "That incident could not have happened in our time."

