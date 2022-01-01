BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of COVID-19: Report

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the hospital on Friday (December 31) four days after being admitted with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, an India-based news agency PTI reported that the former Indian cricketer had tested positive for the delta plus variant of the deadly Covid.

Citing a hospital official, the report revealed that the infection was not severe and could be managed in home isolation.

"Ganguly's samples tested positive for the Delta plus variant. We are treating him for that," the official said as quoted by PTI.

Previously, it was known that the 49-year-old was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday. He was tested positive for the virus and had a mild fever.

Citing a doctor, the AFP report stated that the ex-cricketer had expressed his desire to go home after he tested negative for the Omicron variant.

The doctor said that Ganguly will remain in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' supervision.

His brother Snehasish told AFP that Ganguly received an "antibody cocktail therapy" as part of his treatment. "Sourav is resting at home," he said.

The head of the country's cricket board, Ganguly was twice admitted to hospital earlier this year with chest pain and underwent an angioplasty.