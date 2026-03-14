/BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Rahul Dravid & Mithali Raj to be honoured; check full list of winners

The Indian Cricket Board will honour three legends, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Roger Binny with lifetime achievement awards for their unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket during the BCCI Naman Awards 2026. Set to be hosted on Sunday (Mar 15), the honorary awards show will also feature winners in multiple categories across Indian men’s and women’s cricket. Not only international or top-level stars, but the BCCI will also reward several players across different age groups and competitions during the grand affair.

While the three names need no introduction, it’s still important to give one for those unaware of their achievements.



Rahul Dravid



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Known as ‘The Wall’, Rahul Dravid is perhaps the best Indian Test batter of all time. Having featured in over 500 international matches for India across formats, Dravid amassed well over 24,000 runs while also grabbing more than 400 catches during his decorated career. Besides his batting credentials, Dravid also captained India to a historic Test series win in England in 2007, and later served as the head coach of the men’s under-19 team that won the 2018 edition, and the senior men’s team, which won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas under his tutelage.

Roger Binny



The 1983 World Cup winner with India, all-rounder Roger Binny, will also be felicitated with the lifetime achievement award by the BCCI. Binny was instrumental in helping India lift its first ICC crown, as he finished with the most wickets in that edition. Binny was also part of the Indian Team that won the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

Besides serving as the head coach of the men’s under-19 team that won the World Cup in 2000, Binny was also the chief selector of the national men’s team and the BCCI president.



Mithali Raj



Last but not least, Mithali Raj, will also be honoured by the BCCI for her services to Indian women’s cricket. The most-decorated women’s cricketer of all time, let alone from India, Mithali featured in 333 matches for her country across formats, becoming the first women’s cricketer to score over 10,000 international runs. Under her captaincy, India also reached two World Cup finals, but failed to win any.

Check the full list of winners at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 -