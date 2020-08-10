BCCI has received government approvals for IPL 2020 in UAE: Brijesh Patel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received central government’s formal approval to conduct Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday.

The IPL chairman further said that the BCCI is all set to announce the tournament’s new title sponsor by August 18 after the Indian board and Vivo decided to pause the current sponsorship deal for this season. There will be a seven-day window for interested companies to submit the bid.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 in three cities – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Indian government, last week, had given an ‘in-principle’ approval to the BCCI to move the T20 tournament to the UAE amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"Yes, we have received all the written approvals," Patel told PTI when asked whether the permission has come in writing from both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Whenever an Indian sports body shift a domestic tournament abroad, it needs clearance from Home, External and Sports ministries respectively.

"Once we had the verbal okay from the government, we had intimated the Emirates Cricket Board. Now we have the papers also, so franchises can be intimated that everything is in order," a veteran BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Most of the franchises will be heading to the UAE after August 20 following two compulsory COVID-19 tests within 24 hours from their departure base. The CSK players and staff are set to leave on August 22 and will have a small camp at the Chepauk on the insistence of MS Dhoni.

(With PTI inputs)