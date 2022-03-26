BCCI felicitates Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, ahead of CSK vs KKR opening clash

PTI
Mumbai, India Published: Mar 26, 2022, 08:32 PM(IST)

The Board handed Neeraj Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore. (Photo- BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

The BCCI on Saturday felicitated Tokyo Olympians, including gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards ahead of the IPL opener between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

The Board handed Chopra a cheque of Rs 1 crore while Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain was given Rs 25 lakh for her achievement.

The men's hockey team, which had also won a historic bronze medal at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Tokyo, was also handed a combined cheque of Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ: BCCI to not make Yo-Yo test more difficult considering players' mental health

Captain Manpreet Singh picked up the cheque from BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in the presence of Board Secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI had earlier announced cash awards for the medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 27, 2022 | 3rd Test - Day LIVE
Richards-Botham Trophy, 2022
WI
297
(116.3 ov)
 VS
ENG
204
(89.4 ov)
39/4
(19.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Mar 26, 2022 | 2nd ODI
Papua New Guinea in Nepal, 2 ODI Series, 2022
NEP
(50.0 ov) 278/8
VS
PNG
283/7 (48.4 ov)
Papua New Guinea beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Mar 26, 2022 | Match 1
Indian Premier League, 2022
CSK
(20.0 ov) 131/5
VS
KKR
133/4 (18.3 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App