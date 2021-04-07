BCCI Apex Council meeting on April 16 with T20 WC, women's cricket FTP, 2028 Olympics on agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host its seventh Apex Council meeting on April 16. The major points on the agenda for the Apex Council meeting are the ICC T20 World Cup in India, the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, FTP for international women’s cricket, domestic season among others.

There are as many as 14 discussions points on the agenda for the seventh Apex Council ‘special meeting’. Besides the mentioned points, discussions on Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and representation by Telangana Cricket Association and appointment of support staff for women’s team.

"Notice is hereby given that the 7th Apex Council Meeting (Special Meeting) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI) will be held on the 16th of April, 2021," read the letter from BCCI secretary Jay Shah to the members, accessed by WION.

ALSO READ: ICC has back-up plans for T20 World Cup in India: Interim CEO Geoff Allardice

Moreover, Bihar Cricket Association’s (BCA) organization of a T20 league despite BCCI’s warning is also to be discussed in the Apex Council meeting.

Women’s cricket in India has been a topic of debate among cricket fans. While there’s no clarity about international women’s FTP, the BCCI will also hold talks around the matter while also discussing the appointment of support staff for the Indian women’s cricket team.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: SRH pacer T Natarajan reveals precious MS Dhoni advice from last season

Furthermore, talks surrounding the affiliation of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) will also take place. An update on NCA RFP, IPL digital RFP will also be provided in the Apex Council meeting, set to be held on April 16.