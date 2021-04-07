IPL 2021: SRH pacer T Natarajan reveals precious MS Dhoni advice from last season

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Team India pacer T Natarajan has recalled MS Dhoni’s advice to him about managing his fitness and bowling variations and revealed how the tips from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain helped him grow in his career.

Dhoni was one of Natarjan’s 16 wickets in IPL 2020 in what was a breakthrough season for the left-arm pacer. Natarajan further talked about why he didn’t celebrate after dismissing India’s most iconic captain in IPL 2020.

“I pitched one in the slot and he hit me for a big six — 102 metres or something,” Natarajan told ESPNCricinfo, referring to the match between SRH and CSK on October 13.

“The next ball I got his wicket (and didn’t celebrate) — I was just thinking about that previous ball. After coming back to the dressing room, though, I was happy,” he further said.

The left-arm pacer, who went on to make his India debut across formats after IPL 2020, revealed what Dhoni told him after the match.

“After finishing the match, I also had a chat with him. Speaking to somebody like Dhoni itself is a big thing. He spoke to me about fitness and encouraged me, saying that I will keep getting better with experience. He said, use slow bouncers, cutters, and variations like that. It has been useful for me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday paved the way for IPL 2021 in the COVID-19-ravaged Mumbai as they gave green signals to the franchises to practice post 8pm and travel back to their respective hotels amid night curfew.

Due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday announced “Break the Chain”, under which section 144 and night-curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays has been imposed on entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

IPL 2021 is set to kick-start from April 9.

